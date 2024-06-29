Originally appeared on E! Online

The racing community is mourning a beloved member.

Lizzy Musi — who rose to national fame on "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings" — has died following a battle with breast cancer, her father Pat Musi confirmed. She was 33.

“Surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight,” he captioned his June 27 Facebook update. “Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Musi, who was originally from North Carolina, rose to national drag racing prominence when she was cast on Discovery Channel’s "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," a spinoff of the original 2018 series. She starred on the show alongside her father.

In April 2023, Musi shared she’d been diagnosed with triple negative stage four breast cancer after the disease had been found in her liver and lymph nodes, and in the time since, the reality star was candid with fans about her health journey.

“The month of APRIL marks a full year since I got diagnosed with Stage 4 Triple negative breast cancer,” she captioned an April 11 video shared to Instagram. “I am so very thankful to what this journey has actually taught me. I now know I have a purpose in life. I am grateful to keep going. GOD, my support of my family & friends and my knowledgeable doctors gives me the strength.”

Following the news of Musi's passing, a number of fans took to her recent social media posts to express their sympathies.

“Rest easy Lizzy. You put up a hell of a fight girl,” one user wrote, while another added, “God speed lizzy, say hello to all the racers who watch amongst us. Keeping your family in our thoughts.”

Fellow "Street Outlaws" drivers Sean “Farmtruck” Whitley and AZN also shared their sadness at the loss of their cast member.

“We are at a loss of words,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post. “The racing world and the Street Outlaws family lost one of the great ones today. May you rest in peace Lizzy.”