‘Succession' Star Sarah Snook Gives Birth, Welcoming Baby With Husband Dave Lawson

Sarah Snook is forming her own line of succession.

The "Succession" star, 35, has welcomed her first child with husband Dave Lawson. Snook announced the little one's arrival by sharing a picture of herself watching the series finale of the HBO drama to Instagram May 29, and fans spotted what appeared to be the top of a baby's head in the photo.

"I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life," she wrote in part of her post. "And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

E! News has reached out to Snook's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

The news comes one day after the show's four-season run came to an end. We won't include any spoilers here, but you can read the recap to find out what happens to the Roy family and their media empire.

Earlier in her post, Snook — who played Shiv Roy — tried to put her experience on the Emmy-winning series into words.

"It's hard to express what this show has meant to me," she wrote. "The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top."

The actress also expressed her gratitude for the cast and crew.

"I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone's hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department," she added. "The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I'm proud to have worked alongside them, it's the people I will miss most of all."

Fans learned that Snook was pregnant after she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the "Succession" season four premiere in New York in March. However, the Golden Globe winner said you couldn't really tell she was growing her family while filming the show.

"You couldn't tell," she told "Entertainment Tonight" at the premiere, before talking about her baby bump. "It's not super big at the moment."

During an interview with "TODAY" that same month, Snook revealed the baby was due mid-May and that she was waiting until after the birth to find out the sex of the child.

The bundle of joy comes about two years after Snook — who previously shared on "The Tonight Show" that she also has a stepson — tied the knot with Lawson.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she told Vogue Australia in 2021. "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, travelled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard."