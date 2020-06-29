Clark Atlanta University

T.I. to Teach ‘Business of Trap Music' at Clark Atlanta

The sub-genre of hip hop is cemented in Atlanta culture

T.I. speaks onstage
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Atlanta rapper T.I. will soon be adding educator to his resume.

T.I will join hip-hop scholar Dr. Melva K. Williams at Clark Atlanta University this fall to teach the “Business of Trap Music," news outlets reported.

The course will focus on the origin, culture and business of trap music, according to the university.

Entertainment News

Marvel Studios 52 mins ago

Anthony Mackie Decries Lack of Off-Screen Diversity on Marvel Film Projects

Broadway 2 hours ago

Broadway Shutdown Extended Through Early January Amid Pandemic

T.I., also known as Clifford Harris, said he's excited to work with Atlanta's historically Black colleges and universities, and their “innovative approach” to providing an education “beyond the traditional textbook curriculum.”

These schools have been vital in the community “and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” he added.

Trap music is a down South staple. The sub-genre of hip hop is cemented in Atlanta culture and can be seen at T.I.’s “Trap Music Museum," which has become a popular destination for tourists and fans alike, news outlets reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Clark Atlanta UniversityAtlanta
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us