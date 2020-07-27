Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Engaged

Tarek El Moussa is officially off the market. The "Flip or Flop" star is engaged to Heather Rae Young.

"The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!" Young shared on Instagram early Sunday morning.

El Moussa posted the same photo with the caption, "She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName."

According to Instagram, he proposed at Descanso Beach Club near Catalina Island, California. And yes, this was the weekend the couple was celebrating their one-year anniversary.

El Moussa and Young, who is a luxury real estate agent and stars on Netflix's "Selling Sunset," first sparked romance rumors in July 2019. A source told E! News their romance was "nothing serious" at the time, but El Moussa quickly revealed he had fallen head over heels for his new girlfriend.

"I feel really, really lucky to have met her," the HGTV personality shared on E!'s "Daily Pop." "We have so many things in common. She's amazing... I really admire her work ethic and her heart. It's been a long time since I've started falling in love."

After El Moussa's divorce from co-star Christina Anstead played out so publicly, the 38-year-old said he'd resigned to staying single. But as he explained to E!, his mindset changed once Young came into his life.

Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Turned Into Engagements

"I've been on my own for close to three and a half years now and to finally find someone again, it's a really big deal for me, because a few months ago if you would have asked me, I would say 'I'm gonna be on my own forever and I'm happy being alone,' and you know what, I realize what I was missing now," El Moussa said.

Young has since become an integral part of El Moussa's family life, developing close relationships with his children. In fact, Young joined El Moussa and his daughter Taylor for a special 9th birthday celebration.

The couple also celebrated Halloween with his children, his ex-wife and her new husband, Ant Anstead, and their newborn son Hudson.

"Last night was the first night we all got together!" El Moussa shared on Instagram over the holiday. "When I saw all, I mean me, Heather, the kids, Christina and Ant. We had such a great time because the kids had a great time... I am so lucky to have @heatherraeyoung in my life and I fall more and more in love with her every day. She's really created stability, love and joy for me and the kids and we appreciate her so much."

Congratulations to the happy couple!