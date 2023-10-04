Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo lead 2023 MTV EMA nominations. Here's the full list 

Originally appeared on E! Online

It definitely isn't exhausting always rooting for these nominees.

That's right: The nominations for the 2023 MTV European Music Awards are finally here, and they boast an impressive list of musical artists.

And based on the bejeweled year she's had, it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with a whopping total of seven nods, including Best Artist as well as Best Video and Song for "Anti-Hero." Following closely behind are SZA and Olivia Rodrigo with six nominations each, including the Best Song and Video for "Kill Bill" and "Vampire" respectively.

Other artists to have received multiple nominations include Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Måneskin.

And as it's been for the last 12 years, fandoms will also have the chance to prove their love reigns supreme in the Biggest Fans category, where artists like K-pop's Jung Kook and BLACKPINK are nominated alongside Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Nicki, Taylor and Olivia.

This year's ceremony will be held in Paris, marking the first time the City of Light has been given the honor since 1995. So don't forget to tune in to MTV on November 5 for the live ceremony and, in the meantime, keep reading for the whole list of nominees.

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"

Little Simz - "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

BEST GROUP

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER