Taylor Swift gives emotional performance in the rain after show postponement and fan's death

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Taylor Swift shared a tearful moment with the crowd at her latest concert.

The Grammy winner returned to the stage in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 19, where she performed "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" as one of her surprise songs.

This moving moment came one day after postponing her Eras Tour concert due to the extreme temperatures and two days after a fan named Ana Clara Benevides Machado passed away ahead of Swift's Nov. 17 show.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

And although Swift didn't specifically address the fan's death on the stage, her performance of "Bigger Than The Whole Sky" — a song of which the lyrics grieves a significant but unnamed loss — appeared to be a tribute to her.

In a clip shared to TikTok of the moment, the "Midnights" artist can be heard singing, "You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time / And I've got a lot to pine about / I've got a lot to live without / I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you."

Ana was only 23 when she was pronounced dead after suffering from cardiorespiratory arrest at the venue in Rio. Many of the other 60,000 attendees at the Nov. 17 show complained of extreme temperatures and an inability to bring their own water.

Shortly after the tragedy, Swift addressed Benevides Machado's loss on her Instagram Story.

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this," the 33-year-old wrote that evening. "There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young. I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."

She continued, "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

The following day the "Lavender Haze" singer announced she'd be postponing her Nov. 18 show due to similarly extreme weather conditions.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium," Swift said on her Instagram Stories. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

After Benevides Machado's tragic passing, show organizer Time 4 Fun announced plans to distribute free water at Swift's other shows in Rio and said multiple medical stations and mobile ICUs would be put in place at the venue.

After Taylor Swift wrapped her concert in Buenos Aires, the popstar put on a different kind of show with her new beau, NFL star Travis Kelce.