Taylor Swift has hilarious reaction after swallowing ‘delicious' bug on stage in Chicago

Taylor Swift had an unexpected encounter with a bug while onstage at Chicago's Soldier Field for the last of her three sold-out performances -- and her reaction had many fans laughing.

While onstage, Swift appeared to be struggling to speak.

"I just swallowed a bug," she says, turning away from fans and clutching her throat. "I'll be fine it's just stupid."

Swift then shook it all off in hilarious fashion.

"Oh delicious," she said. "Oh God... Is there any chance none of you saw that? It's fine, it's fine... I swallowed it."

But Swift quickly acknowledged that the scene could happen again.

"I'm just going to try not to do as many of those," she said before stopping her thought and adding, "this is going to happen again tonight. There are so many bugs."

The moment was one of a few comedic mishaps during "The Eras Tour" shows at Soldier Field. Earlier that night, Swift had also dealt with a mic issue she navigated with humor.

This past weekend, more than 190,000 Swifties -- not counting those who didn't have tickets -- flocked to Soldier Field for three unforgettable nights.

And from a special guest star, to a special message for Pride month, the singer certainly delivered. As Chicago fans head back to work and Swift moves onto another city, here are five moments from the Soldier Field show to relive.