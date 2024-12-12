Taylor Swift has just 9 words after Eras Tour ends

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is saying goodbye, goodbye, goodbye to The Eras Tour.

Three days after the “Lavender Haze” singer finished the final show of her 149-show, five-continent, two-year-long world tour that eviscerated ticket sales records, the 34-year-old celebrated her accomplishments with a short and sweet message.

In the caption of a Dec. 11 Instagram post that included a carousel of fun-filled pictures of Swift, her dancers and Gracie Abrams performing and bowing on stage, she commemorated the entire experience with lyrics from her song “All Too Well,” writing alongside a heart emoji, “It was rare. I was there. I remember it.”

And while the 14-time Grammy winner kept it brief on social media, she made sure to celebrate her success in other, very generous ways.

Over the course of the show’s two-year run, Swift doled out $197 million in bonuses to her entire team — including the dancers, truck drivers, caterers, merch teams, band members, security, video teams, choreographers and many more — that helped make the Eras Tour the record-breaker that it was, E! News confirmed.

Emphasizing the generosity of that large number, Swift’s event production company, Taylor Swift Touring, revealed that she sold over $2 billion in ticket sales (not including merch or ticket resales) throughout the concert tour, meaning that her thank you gifts amount to nearly 10 percent of total ticket sales.

But the “Shake It Off” singer isn’t the only one acknowledging the hard work of all of those involved. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce — who she began dating in 2023 — also praised Swift and her crew.

“Shoutout to everybody that was a part of that show,” Travis said on the Dec. 11 episode of New Heights alongside his brother Jason Kelce. “Obviously, it’s her music, her tour and everything but that was a full production, man. It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people.”

But, ever The Man to give his partner her flowers, he made sure to note, “And mostly because of Taylor.”