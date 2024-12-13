In her post-tour era: Taylor Swift spotted spreading joy at Kansas City children's hospital

Just days after she wrapped her Eras Tour in Vancouver, Taylor Swift spent time at a Kansas City children's hospital, visiting with young patients and hospital staff.

Photos on social media showed Swift posing with children, staff members and a golden retriever at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

She gave away gifts — including signed Eras Tour books — and FaceTimed with family members during her visit, according to fan accounts.

Swift also posed for selfies and recorded videos with fans. In one video, Swift celebrated a patient's last chemotherapy treatment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

In another video, Swift said she would wait for a patient's mom — who is a Swiftie — to get to the hospital so she could visit with her, too.

She even appeared to let out a laugh when one fan showed her their Kansas City Chiefs-themed blanket, which had a section that says "go Taylor's boyfriend" in Chiefs red and gold.

Swift has a big weekend coming up — she celebrates her 35th birthday on Friday.

Plans for her celebrations are still under wraps, and it remains to be seen whether she will celebrate with boyfriend Travis Kelce in K.C. or if she'll return home to New York for her big day.

And on Sunday, the Chiefs play the Browns in Cleveland — Kelce's hometown. Might Swift be staying at Kelce's childhood home this weekend so she can make it to the game?

She has mostly attended Chiefs home games, but now that her tour has wrapped and her schedule may have opened up, fans might get used to seeing Swift at stadiums around the country — but this time in the stands and not on stage.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: