Taylor Swift stops show to help fan in distress

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift is looking out for her fans.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

While performing an "Eras" tour concert at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland June 7, the Grammy winner stopped performing her "Midnights" album track "Would've Could've Should've" to help an audience member who appeared to be in distress. She did however, continue to sing and play her guitar while asking for assistance.

"We need help right in front of me, please, right in front of me," the 34-year-old sang to the more than 70,000 fans, as seen in a video shared by one of them. "Gonna keep playing until we notice where it is. Right there. I'm just gonna keep playing 'til somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song."

Swift continued, "I don't think anybody's gotten to them yet, and they're gonna. Because we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me. Just let me know when. I can do this all night."

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Easter Eggs

She then said, "OK, you're good? Awesome!" before performing the rest of "Would've Could've Should've."

About a minute later, Swift paused mid-song again and expressed distress herself. "My hand is frozen in a weird cramp" she said. "This is so embarrassing."

The singer has paused past concerts to help fans in distress, including May 24 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Swift is set to perform two more shows in Edinburgh before heading to Liverpool for three shows, starting June 13, to continue the European leg of her tour.