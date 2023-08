Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is coming to AMC movie theaters

Taylor Swift has broken records and delighted fans on the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, a splashy celebration of her genre- and decade-spanning career.

However, the show was a notoriously tough ticket to get.

And if you missed your chance to attend one of the 52 sold-out concerts she held in arenas around the country, there's still a chance to catch the dazzling show.

The "Karma" singer announced on in an Instagram post that the Eras Tour is headed to the big screen.

The epic concert documentary will be playing at AMC movie theaters around the country starting Oct. 13.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged."

While it's not clear how long the big screen version of the show will run for, her live concerts have clocked in at over three hours.

The U.S. leg of the Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was played a month earlier. It wrapped up on Aug. after six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to survey by QuestionPro Research and Insights, the Eras Tour generated $5 billion for the U.S. economy, with the money flowing local and state governments through taxes, cities' tourism industries and local businesses.

Swift is currently on the Latin America leg of her world tour, with stops in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. She is schedule to kick off the rest of her international tour in Asia in February 2024 before heading to Europe and the UK next summer.

Taylor Swift is loving life! During her latest stop on her Eras Tour, the songstress told the crowd in Boston that she's never been happier. "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever ... And I just want to thank you for being a part of that," she told the crowd. "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense."