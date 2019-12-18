Tekashi 6ix9ine to Be Sentenced in Gang Case, Expected to Be Put in Witness Protection

What to Know Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will be sentenced in a gang-related federal case Wednesday; he's expected to get leniency for cooperating

The 23-year-old musician is expected to be placed in witness protection

He was relentlessly trolled during the trial by rappers like The Game and Snoop Dogg, who accused him of being a sellout

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Brooklyn rap star who became a government witness, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for his involvement with a violent New York street gang.

The 23-year-old musician, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, is expected to get leniency -- possibly as lenient a sentence as time served -- because he testified against the gang. Attorneys for Tekashi had asked Judge Paul Engelmayer to sentence him on an "expedited basis" following guilty verdicts last week against two Nine Trey Bloods members.

Tekashi testified that he began cooperating with prosecutors almost immediately after he and other Nine Trey Bloods gangsters were arrested by the feds in November 2018. He pleaded guilty to racketeering and other charges carrying a minimum of 47 years in prison, but prosecutors have already recommended that he receive a reduced sentence.

Tekashi, who had testified that he felt stuck in the gang and unable to escape, is expected to be placed into witness protection after sentencing.

In his September testimony, Tekashi 6ix9ine explained to jurors that his role in Nine Trey was to "just keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang … so they could buy guns and stuff like that." Asked what he got in return, he responded: "My career. I got the street credibility. The videos, the music, the protection - all of the above."

Tekashi testified that after having a dispute with defendant Anthony Ellison, the defendant and another man forced him into a stolen car at gunpoint. He said the men drove him around, stopping at various points to beat and taunt him as he begged for his life.

The men ultimately took him to his Brooklyn home, where they stole a bag full of jewelry before driving him a few blocks away and releasing him, he said.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was relentlessly trolled during the trial by rappers like The Game and Snoop Dogg, who wrote on Instagram that he was a sellout compared to his friend Martha Stewart, who once served a five-month prison for lying about a stock sale.

"As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY," he wrote, "I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial."

Last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine had a multiplatinum hit song, "Fefe," with Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 3 on the pop charts, and "Stoopid," featuring rapper Bobby Shmurda.