What is the 2024 Met Gala dress code?

Prepare for the 2024 Met Gala red carpet to look like a beautiful bouquet.

On May 6, the biggest and brightest stars will step out in their most fantastical designs at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year, the annual event — hosted by Anna Wintour and cochairs Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth — will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," in which the theme is "The Garden of Time."

That means, fans can expect to see an explosion of florals and nature-inspired designs on the red carpet.

"This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination," museum CEO Max Hollein said in November, per Vogue. "And invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and, ultimately, to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty."

But before celebrities show off their flower power, keep reading to get the inside details about the 2024 Met Gala.

What is the 2024 Met Gala theme?

This year's Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

However, this isn't a Disney princess reimagining. It's about honoring clothes that are so fragile, they can never be worn again. Thus, these diaphanous fabrics and one-of-a-kind constructions are considered "sleeping beauties" in the archives of the museum.

As Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

The exhibition will also have three main zones that emphasize the Earth's elements: Land, Sea and Sky.

What inspired the 2024 Met Gala theme?

The fashion extravaganza has been inspired by everything from legendary designers to religion and futurism. But this year's Met Gala pays homage to the 1962 short story, "The Garden of Time," written by author J.G. Ballard.

The book follows Count Axel and his wife, who listen to Mozart in their beautiful villa that's surrounded by a garden of crystal flowers. But outside their gilded cage, is an angry mob that nears their place of solitude. To keep the army at bay, Axel must turn back time by plucking his flowers, one by one, until there is nothing left.

What is the 2024 Met Gala dress code?

The 2024 Met Gala dress code is "The Garden of Time," which plays off of J.G.'s short story title. While the theme can be interpreted in various ways, it's likely we'll see creations inspired by plants, flowers and other botanicals.

Florals? For spring? Why, yes, it will be groundbreaking at the Met Gala.

Who is hosting the 2024 Met Gala?

The cohosts joining Anna Wintour this year are Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth. This will commemorate the Marvel actor's first time at the annual event, while it marks Bad Bunny's third appearance, the Euphoria actress' sixth and J.Lo's 14th.

How long with the fashion exhibit be at the Metropolitan Museum?

The exhibit runs from May 10 through Sept. 2.

According to the MET, the show will feature approximately 250 garments and accessories all connected visually through nature.

So, expect to be transported, as the exhibit includes several sensory capabilities, like smelling hats with floral notes or touching walls embossed with embroidered fabrics. And prepare to gaze upon the "illusion technique known as Pepper's ghost," the museum website states, which will display how the "hobble skirt" restricted women's strides in the early 20th century.

All in all, the exhibit will span over 400 years of fashion history and showcase designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy and others. And the pieces that are too fragile to ever be worn again—such as a Charles Frederick Worth gown from 1877—will be viewed through "animation, light projection, AI, CGI and other forms of sensory stimulation," the museum website reads.

"By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses," Andrew said in a press release, "the show aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally intended—with vibrancy, with dynamism, and ultimately with life."

