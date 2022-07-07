Bridgerton

The ‘Bridgerton Experience' Is Coming to Boston. Here's How to Get Into the Ball

To bring the show to life this fall, actors and dancers in the Boston area are being cast

By Kate Riccio

At the height of the pandemic, the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" captivated viewers across the world, offering a romantic escape into 19th Century London. Soon, 19th Century London will be coming to Boston.

"The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," an immersive pop-up that transports fans into the world of the show, will arrive in Boston this fall, according to a casting notice. Local fans of the show will be able to converse and take pictures with actors in elaborate royal costumes, listen to live music inspired by the era and enjoy cocktails in a ballroom.

To bring the show to life, actors and dancers in the Boston area are being cast. The posting from Boston Casting is seeking people able to dance a variety of styles, as well as actors with excellent British accents.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Did you binge season 2 of Bridgerton over the weekend? Kwani Lunis did and, let's just say, got into the period drama in a big way. You've got to see it to believe it. Then, why she says this year it's more about sweet than steamy.

Rehearsals of the show will start Aug. 9, according to the post, and the show will run through around Oct. 30. Everyone in the cast will need to improvise and interact with audience members.

The show is currently playing in Montreal, Atlanta, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., after closing in Chicago and Los Angeles.

More 'Bridgerton' News

Historical Drama Jul 1

Like ‘Bridgerton'? Wait Till You Catch ‘Mr. Malcolm's List'

Bridgerton Mar 30

‘Bridgerton' Cast Shares Which Characters They Most Relate to in Real Life

This article tagged under:

BridgertonMassachusettsBOSTONNetflixdance
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us