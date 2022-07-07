The ‘Bridgerton Experience' Is Coming to Boston. Here's How to Get Into the Ball

At the height of the pandemic, the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" captivated viewers across the world, offering a romantic escape into 19th Century London. Soon, 19th Century London will be coming to Boston.

"The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience," an immersive pop-up that transports fans into the world of the show, will arrive in Boston this fall, according to a casting notice. Local fans of the show will be able to converse and take pictures with actors in elaborate royal costumes, listen to live music inspired by the era and enjoy cocktails in a ballroom.

bridgertonexperiencebos@gmail.com

To bring the show to life, actors and dancers in the Boston area are being cast. The posting from Boston Casting is seeking people able to dance a variety of styles, as well as actors with excellent British accents.

Rehearsals of the show will start Aug. 9, according to the post, and the show will run through around Oct. 30. Everyone in the cast will need to improvise and interact with audience members.

The show is currently playing in Montreal, Atlanta, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., after closing in Chicago and Los Angeles.