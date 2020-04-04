‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams Dead at 16

Logan Williams, a young actor best known for his role on CW’s “The Flash,” died at the age of 16, a spokesperson for his family said.

“We are heartbroken,” Michelle Gauvin, the spokesperson, told TODAY. “We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss. Logan was an exceptional talent, with a kind heart, and an infectious spirit. We will all miss him tremendously.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” she added. She said a coroner would determine the cause of death, but it was not related to COVID-19.

Williams had played a young Barry Allen (aka The Flash) on the CW show. Grant Gustin, who plays present-day Barry Allen on the show, posted a heartfelt tribute to the young actor.

“This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin wrote. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

The original Barry Allen from the CBS version of the show, John Wesley Shipp, now plays the character's father in the CW version and also posted his condolences.

"Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story," he said. "Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief."

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) April 3, 2020

Actor Erin Krakow also posted her memories of working with Williams on “When Calls the Heart.”

Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of @wcth_tv. pic.twitter.com/AM2D91paQz — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

Williams played Miles Montgomery on the Hallmark Channel show for several seasons, she said, and was a joy to work with.

Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/FDaYjdPW6H — Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

“Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man. He could always make us laugh,” Krakow said. “He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: