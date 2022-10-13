The Real Reason Victoria Beckham Removed Her David Beckham Tattoo

For Victoria Beckham, tattoos aren't viva forever.

The former Spice Girls singer has been raising eyebrows in recent years after several of the tattoos she got in honor of husband David Beckham disappeared from her body. The faded designs included David's initials on her left wrist and a Hebrew phrased inked on her spine to match the one tatted on the soccer star's arm, leading some to speculate marital problems between the longtime couple.

But on Oct. 13, Victoria set the record straight on her decision to get de-ink. "They just didn't look so nice," she said during her appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

"It doesn't mean anything more than that."

The fashion designer went on to explain that the tattoos, which she got "a long, long time ago," had turned to a "sort of bluey" color over the years. Unhappy with how they looked, Victoria decided that a "cleanse" of her body art collection was in order.

"I was just a bit sick of the tattoo," she said. "It's as simple as that."

Victoria, 48, and David, 47, have been married since 1999, getting multiple tribute tattoos over the years. In fact, their kids have seemed to inherit their love of ink, with Brooklyn Beckham rocking several tats in honor of his wife Nicola Peltz.

Most recently, Brooklyn surprised the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" star with the word "Married" inked on his hand. He also has a tattoo featuring a sketch of Nicola's eyes located on the back of his neck, as well as their wedding vows etched on his arm.

During her "TODAY" appearance, Victoria gushed about seeing Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot earlier this year. "It was a beautiful wedding," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much."

Victoria added, "What more can you ask for?"

