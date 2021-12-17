The Roots Bassist Leonard ‘Hub' Hubbard Dies at 62

Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, a former longtime bassist of hip-hop band The Roots, has died at the age of 62, the group said Thursday.

It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard.

May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you.



"It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard," the Philadelphia -based band said in a statement posted to its official Twitter account.

"May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you," it said, adding: "Rest in Melody Hub."

Hubbard, known to fans simply as "Hub," died Thursday after living with blood cancer for years, his wife, Stephanie Hubbard, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

