‘The Talk' on Hiatus Amid Internal Review of Exchange Involving Sharon Osbourne

CBS daytime talk show "The Talk" is taking a hiatus, E! News has learned.

The show is breaking in order to review a tense exchange from a March 10 episode in which Sharon Osbourne fiercely defended her friend and fellow former "America's Got Talent" judge Piers Morgan after his controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

Morgan, a vocal critic of the Duchess of Sussex, came under fire for comments he made on "Good Morning Britain" about Markle's candid March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she spoke about her mental health struggles, including suicidal thoughts. Morgan slammed the former "Suits" star, saying, "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Morgan quit "Good Morning Britain" after its network, ITV, received many complaints from viewers.

Osbourne defended Morgan on "The Talk," upsetting her co-host Sheryl Underwood, who accused her of giving "validation" to Morgan's stance on the Duchess by publicly supporting him.

Osbourne responded to Underwood's comments, asking, "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"

An insider for "The Talk" told E! News that the exchange was very upsetting for those who worked at the show.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey dropped one bombshell after another, including an allegation that a member of the royal family raised the question of "how dark" the skin of their future children may be. NBCLX shared that plus more stunning moments from the sit-down.

"Several employees reached out to HR after Wednesday's show because of the way Sharon Osbourne handled the conversation," the insider said. "Sharon's defense of Piers Morgan felt like a triggering moment and it was very difficult for many of the staff to watch."

CBS issued a statement to E! News after the controversial episode aired.

"We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review."

