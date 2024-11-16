‘The Voice' winner Sundance Head shot at Texas ranch

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sundance Head is on the road to recovery.

"The Voice" winner — born Jason Head — was shot at his Texas ranch on Nov. 15, his agent confirmed to E! News. He called 911 himself and helped medics access his rural property to get care.

Sundance, 46, was airlifted by a helicopter and taken to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, where he is now in stable condition, according to his agent.

"The doctor has decided Sundance Head does not need surgery," the agent tells E!, "as the bullet did not affect any vital organs and is lodged in a fatty area in his stomach through the navel."

The agent added that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted in any way and the shooting may have been an accident from a nearby hunter.

E! News has reached out to local police for comment but hasn't heard back.

Sundance rose to fame after a 2007 appearance on "American Idol," where he revealed that he's the son of "Treat Her Right" singer Roy Head.

"I've been on stage since I could remember," the country artist shared during his debut episode. "Of course, I expected to be famous before I graduated high school, so I didn't put much effort into that."

Sundance joked, "If dad's watching, I'm a much better singer than he is, but he's a dancing fool and I've got no moves."

But a love of music isn't the only thing his father passed on to him.

"My dad named me Sundance," he explained. "My folks are hippies, so I guess that's how I got the name."

Although he was eliminated from "American Idol" before the finals, Sundance went on to compete on "The Voice" in 2016 as part of Blake Shelton's team. After performing his track "Darlin' Don't Go" in the finale, he was crowned the season 11 champ over runner-up Billy Gilman.

Sundance — who shared in August that his wife Misty was diagnosed with cancer — has an upcoming concert scheduled for Dec. 8 in Fort Smith, Ark.