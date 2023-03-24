If the new trailer for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is any indication, viewers are in for a wild ride when the series premieres on Netflix on May 4.

The "Bridgerton" spinoff follows Charlotte's (India Amarteifio) rise to power and her marriage with King George III (Corey Mylchreest). The new trailer for the show teases plenty of romance and drama.

The clip begins with a young Charlotte riding in a carriage, presumably on her way to meet her future husband. “There is reason they wanted me. Why me?” she wonders.

The man accompanying her says, “Charlotte, there are worse fates than marrying the king of England.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Charlotte soon meets the king’s mother, Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley), and realizes that her new role comes with a lot of expectations.

“You will make lots of babies. As many babies as possible for my son,” she says.

Flashing to the future, the older queen (Golda Rosheuvel) says, “My life as queen was difficult.”

In another scene, a young Charlotte attempts to escape the palace before she has to meet the king. Her efforts are thwarted when she runs into him as she's trying to climb a garden wall. When asked why she is scaling the wall, Charlotte replies, "You refuse to help a lady in distress?"

"I refuse when she is trying to go over a wall so that she does not have to marry me," he replies.

Charlotte starts to bow and say, "Your majesty," but the king stops her and says, "To you, I am George."

The trailer shows that the couple's arranged marriage got off to a bit of a rocky start, but with time, they grew to love each other.

“You are breathtaking. You break rules, cause scandal. You are the most royal person I have ever known,” George tells his wife in one scene.

The couple's marriage certainly has its fair share of troubles, too, and the king's staff seems determined to keep secrets from Charlotte.

“I do not want to fight. I want to fight with you! Fight with me. Fight for me,” she implores George in one scene.

Thankfully, Charlotte has a true friend by her side: Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas).

"Be careful, you are the first of your kind," she advises the new queen at one point in the trailer. "You must secure your place."

Some familiar "Bridgerton" faces appear at the end of the trailer when we get a glimpse of Charlotte in the future as she speaks with Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).

"Love can bloom from the thorniest of gardens," Lady Bridgerton says.

The queen replies, "Your flower metaphors make me nauseated with their sweetness. But I applaud your point."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: