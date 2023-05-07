These Secret Codes Reveal Hidden Netflix Movies and TV Shows

We've all been there.

It's after dinner and you head to the couch to find something to watch on Netflix. That's when the scrolling starts -- but how long does it last?

Often times, doesn't it feel like you're scrolling past the same TV shows and movies you saw last week? Surely in the streaming service's vast library there has to be more to watch.

Well, there's a code for that.

Hidden away are countless codes that help access exciting genres in the Netflix library that may be home to something you've never seen, or even heard of before.

The codes unlock fun genres like "Action with a Side of Romance," "K-Dramas for Beginners" and, best of all, "90-Minute Comedies."

Simply grab the codes and add it to your web browser at the end of http://www.netflix.com/browse. The codes, as of now, only work when watching through the website.

Here's just a taste of some of the codes worth checking out:

3272152: (Don't Watch Hungry) -- Feast on a selection of delicious programming with choices like "Is It Cake?" and "Burnt." Or maybe you've got more of an appetite for "Street Food: USA" or "Midnight Diner."

81226732: (Relentless Crime Thrillers) -- Up for a tense, sometimes action packed ride? The selection of all-time classics is tough to beat: "Heat," "Inside Man," and "The Departed" for starters. Plus, they've got Aubrey Plaza's "Emily the Criminal."

2974953: (Movies Directed by Women) -- Plenty of Netflix originals to choose from here, including "Bird Box," "End of the Road," and "Wine Country." Be sure to add "The Beguiled" and "The Lost Daughter" to your queue.

2013975: (Family Movie Night) -- Careful in this category, the options are nearly endless. From animated favorite "Paddington" to breakout hit "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical," there are great selections fun for the whole family.

1192582: (Binge-Worthy British Crime TV Shows) -- Oh yeah, that's a whole genre. Treat yourself to hours of gripping television from some of the British best, like "Bodyguard," "Anatomy of a Scandal" and "Marcella."

