NEW YORK

This Couple Got the Surprise of a Lifetime When They Found Molly Shannon's Phone in a Taxi

The guy who found the phone shared that he and his partner were "coming home from New York Comic-Con, and a phone starts ringing in the back of the cab."

By Ryan Gajewski

Los Angeles Premiere Of New HBO Limited Series "The White Lotus" - Arrivals
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A couple is sharing their story after recently making a "Saturday Night Live" alum's day.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, a pair of New York City residents posted Instagram footage on the Metropolis Collectibles account to explain how they were in a cab over the weekend when they realized Molly Shannon's phone was also in the vehicle with them.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The guy who found the phone shared that he and his partner were "coming home from New York Comic-Con, and a phone starts ringing in the back of the cab. We pick it up and eventually find out whose phone it is. We get a phone call from someone who's very nervous that they've lost their phone, and look whose phone it is!"

He then panned the camera over to reveal the 57-year-old "The White Lotus" star, who spontaneously did her famous Superstar pose with her arms outstretched before sharing her side of the story.

"This has never happened to me because I am very reliable with my phone, but it must have slipped out of my purse, and I was panicked," Shannon recalled. "I got back to my hotel, and I did the 'find my iPhone,' and I'm seeing my phone on like 33rd St., and I'm like, 'I'm never gonna get it back.'"

Funniest Women of SNL

Luckily, everything worked out, and so the actress felt the three of them should all connect in person, adding, "And I said, 'It's very serendipitous that we all meet, so there's some reason for it.'"

Entertainment News

tyga 2 hours ago

Rapper Tyga Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

USHER 5 hours ago

Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby No. 2

This led the guy who discovered the phone to joke, "Then I let her know that we're swingers, and she's staying the night."

Check out the Instagram video above to see Molly's funny reaction to this comment.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

NEW YORKCelebrity News
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us