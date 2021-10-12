This Couple Got the Surprise of a Lifetime When They Found Molly Shannon's Phone in a Taxi

A couple is sharing their story after recently making a "Saturday Night Live" alum's day.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, a pair of New York City residents posted Instagram footage on the Metropolis Collectibles account to explain how they were in a cab over the weekend when they realized Molly Shannon's phone was also in the vehicle with them.

The guy who found the phone shared that he and his partner were "coming home from New York Comic-Con, and a phone starts ringing in the back of the cab. We pick it up and eventually find out whose phone it is. We get a phone call from someone who's very nervous that they've lost their phone, and look whose phone it is!"

He then panned the camera over to reveal the 57-year-old "The White Lotus" star, who spontaneously did her famous Superstar pose with her arms outstretched before sharing her side of the story.

"This has never happened to me because I am very reliable with my phone, but it must have slipped out of my purse, and I was panicked," Shannon recalled. "I got back to my hotel, and I did the 'find my iPhone,' and I'm seeing my phone on like 33rd St., and I'm like, 'I'm never gonna get it back.'"

Luckily, everything worked out, and so the actress felt the three of them should all connect in person, adding, "And I said, 'It's very serendipitous that we all meet, so there's some reason for it.'"

This led the guy who discovered the phone to joke, "Then I let her know that we're swingers, and she's staying the night."

Check out the Instagram video above to see Molly's funny reaction to this comment.