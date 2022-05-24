‘This Is Us' Star Teases What Fans Can Expect From the Series Finale

Don't expect a controversial ending for "This Is Us."

In an exclusive interview with E! News, "This Is Us" star Jon Huertas, who played Mandy Moore's second husband Miguel Rivas for all six seasons, promised that fans "should expect closure and satisfaction" from the series finale. Though Huertas said "there are gonna be tears" during the final episode on May 24, he also said viewers will be "smiling the whole time."

"I feel like the last episode is a lot about memories," he told E! News. "When we think about the best memories and you look at photos and videos from your childhood, you look at these things with a smile on your face."

Huertas had an equally optimistic outlook when reflecting on saying goodbye to the cast and crew, calling the farewell "bittersweet."

"We're ending it on our terms," he said. "We weren't canceled. The rug wasn't taken up underneath us."

What Huertas and the cast will miss? Seeing each other on a regular basis.

"That's the sad part," he noted. "But the happy part is that people are really responding in a great way to the way we're ending the season."

And it seems that Huertas isn't ruling out the possibility of a movie or a reunion, telling E! News, "You never know. They've done some crazy things with old shows and reboots. I mean, with 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' it's a drama now!"

Catch the "This Is Us" series finale May 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

