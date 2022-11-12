Married at Mar-a-Lago.

Tiffany Trump, the only daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, tied the knot with Michael Boulos at her family's club in Palm Beach, Fla., People reported on Nov. 12.

Tiffany Trump wore a dazzling long-sleeve wedding gown by Elie Saab, while her mom donned a lavender evening gown by the same designer, as seen in photos published by the outlet. According to Maples, Tiffany Trump chose her dress as a nod to her new husband's heritage. "It's a Lebanese American wedding," she shared, "so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic."

Tiffany Trump's father was also in attendance, as well as her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Barron Trump, as seen in photos.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Maples also shared with the outlet that the couple's cake was modeled after the custom, seven-foot-tall wedding cake from her and the former president's 1993 nuptials. (The couple divorced in 1999).

While Tiffany Trump's wedding took place four days after the 2022 midterm elections, Maples insisted that the event was an apolitical day of joy.

"We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics," she told People, adding that Mar-a-Lago was chosen as the venue because it was "Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world."

Tiffany Trump, 29, and Boulos, 25, first made their romance Instagram official in January 2019, with the former First Daughter sharing a picture of the two posing in front of a Christmas Tree at the White House. At the time, People reported that the duo first met at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, Greece in the summer of 2018.

In January 2021, at the end of her father's term as president, Tiffany Trump announced that her and Boulos were engaged.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael" she captioned of the two, in which she can be seen wearing a diamond ring. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Boulos posted the same photo to his social media pages, writing, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."