TikToker Eva Evans, creator of ‘Club Rat' series, dead at 29

The TikTok community has lost a rising star.

New York influencer Eva Evans, who also created and starred in the web comedy series "Club Rat," has died. She was 29. Her sister Lila announced the news on social media April 21.

"Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died," the 27-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of Eva. "After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."

Lily continued, "I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her."

She also said that the family planned to hold a "celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan."

The sisters' mom, Heather Evans, shared Lila's post.

The cause of Eva's death was not released.

In addition to Lila and their mom, the late filmmaker is survived by sisters Zoe and Sofi. Eva was preceded in death by the siblings' father, artist Matt Baumgardner, who died at age 63 in 2018.

Eva's five-episode series "Club Rat," which she co-wrote and directed, debuted in 2023 and streamed on Amazon Prime Video. She played an influencer who tries her hand at dating again in New York City after a video of her breakup goes viral.

On social media, Eva chronicled her real life, including an actual breakup she underwent in early March following an almost two-year relationship. In her final social media posts, shared a few days ago, she commented on JoJo Siwa's new look on TikTok and shared a pic of herself posing inside a New York City subway car on Instagram.

Following news of Eva's death, a slew of friends, costars and fans shared tributes on social media.

"Rest in peace, angel Eva," "The Hills" alum Lo Bosworth commented on the late influencer's last Instagram post. "You were always kind to me when others couldn't be bothered. Will never forget that kindness."