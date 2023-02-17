Tina Fey Announces Which Original ‘Mean Girls' Stars Will Be Coming Back for the Musical Movie

This is the definition of fetch.

Tina Fey just revealed that in addition to adapting the musical version of her 2004 film "Mean Girls" into its own movie, she'll also be reprising her role of Ms. Norbury. And she's not the only OG cast member returning.

"Me and Tim Meadows are gonna be back," she announced during her Feb. 16 appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "We couldn't age out, teachers work forever."

Fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Meadows portrayed Principal Duvall in the original movie. Additionally, Fey gave further details about the cast of the Paramount+ film, which she said starts shooting in March.

"I'm super excited about this cast," Fey shared. "Reneé Rapp from "Sex Lives of College Girls" and [a] pop star is gonna play Regina George. Angourie Rice, who you may know from "Mare of Easttown" and "Senior Year," is gonna play Cady. Jaquel Spivey, who was [in] Strange Loop on Broadway. Oh, and Auli'i Cravalho—it's an incredible cast."

If Rapp and "Mean Girls" sound familiar together, that's because she'll be reprising the role she previously played in the Broadway adaptation. And Auli'i, who will take on the role of Janis Ian, has also proven her vocal chops as the star of "Moana."

While the parts originated by Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan have already been cast, it's currently unclear who will be playing Karen Smith, Gretchen Wieners and Aaron Samuels—a.k.a. Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett.

During her conversation with Seth Meyers, Fey also detailed some of the differences between the 2017 stage version and the upcoming musical movie.

"The songs are sounding more pop," she explained. "It's a fascinating process, because in Broadway, everything has to play to the back of the house and in movies you can come back in and things can play really intimately."

Go back to the world of the Plastics when "Mean Girls: The Musical: The Movie" inevitably airs on Paramount+.