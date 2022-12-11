movies

Todd Phillips Reveals First Look Into ‘Joker: Folie à Deux'

The director posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as his infamous character on the sequel's first day of shooting

FILE - US actor Joaquin Phoenix poses in the press room
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Director Todd Phillips has offered a first look into the upcoming film, "Joker: Folie à Deux," the sequel to the groundbreaking film "Joker."

"The Hangover" director took to Instagram to post a photo from the film's first day of shooting, featuring actor Joaquin Phoenix taking on his Oscar-winning role while getting a shave.

"Joker" was released in 2019 and became the first R-rated film to gross more than $1 billion at the box office. The film was also nominated for eleven Academy Awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, winning two, including the Academy Award for Best Actor for Phoenix.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The sequel, which translates to "Joker: Madness for Two," is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024. It will feature the addition of Lady Gaga, who has been cast to play love interest Harley Quinn.

Also, the upcoming "Joker" sequel will be a musical, so perhaps we will see a return of Phoenix's notorious dance moves.

This article tagged under:

moviesLady GagaJoaquin Phoenix
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us