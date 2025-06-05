Tom Felton returning as Draco Malfoy for ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' on Broadway

Tom Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy — this time on Broadway.

The actor announced exclusively on TODAY that he will be returning as the beloved villain of the “Harry Potter” series in the Broadway production, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” for 19 weeks starting in November.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“It’s very much a pinch-me situation,” Felton told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on June 5. “I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story.”

Felton, 37, will become the first member of the original film cast to join the Broadway show, which takes place 19 years after the end of the original series, as Draco, Harry, Ron and Hermione are sending their own children off to Hogwarts.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“‘Potter’ was a massive chunk of my childhood, and now I get to sort of go back whilst also going forward,” Felton later told TODAY.com.

“The play is such an independent story from the ‘Potter’ films that I grew up with. We start 19 years later ... now we’re no longer children. We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me.”

The reprisal of the role marks the first time Felton will portray Draco in nearly 15 years, and is also Felton’s Broadway debut.

“It’s very, very easy to get emotional,” Felton said. “When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past. ... It was something that I never thought I’d see again.”

Felton is set to star in the show Nov. 11, 2025, to March 22, 2026, at the Lyric Theatre in New York City. Fans can sign up for first access to tickets which will unlock entry to a presale that begins on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history, has sold more than 10 million tickets worldwide since its premiere in London in 2016. It is the fourth longest-running Broadway play ever and has productions running currently in London, New York, Hamburg and Tokyo.

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, producers behind the Broadway production, said in a statement that they can’t wait to see Felton portray the role “once again with the same depth, gravity, and humanity he has always brought to Draco.”

“It’s not lost on us that this is a cultural moment charged with nostalgia, evolution, and emotion,” Friedman and Callender said. “Tom’s return to Hogwarts bridges generations of fans and breathes new life into a beloved story. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Tom back ‘home’ but also into a new family: our Broadway company.”

A renewed “Harry Potter” craze is only beginning on Broadway, as HBO announced it would be adapting J.K. Rowling’s books into a television series earlier this year. After casting directors watched tens of thousands of children audition, Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout were chosen to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: