Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

The virus has infected people in more than 100 countries

Actor Tom Hanks, left, and his wife Rita Wilson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Post ' in London, Wednesday, Jan. 10th, 2018.
Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” star Tom Hanks took to social media with some chilling news Wednesday: He and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for the coronavirus that is sweeping the world.

In an Instagram post, the actor said he and his wife were down under in Australia when they began to experience fatigue, chills and slight fevers, which are all symptoms of the COVID-19 disease caused by the new virus.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

Hanks said he would keep the world posted on their conditions as they take a “one-day-at-a-time approach."

Australia has more than 120 reported cases of the coronavirus and three deaths.

So far, over 125,000 cases of the virus have been reported in at least 100 countries. At least 4,600 people have died.

