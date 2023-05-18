Tori Spelling Says Mold Infection Has Been ‘Slowly Killing' Her Family for Years

Tori Spelling is sharing an update about her family's ongoing health struggles.

Days after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shared that her and husband Dean McDermott's two youngest kids had been hospitalized due to "extreme mold" found in their home, she revealed that she plans to take legal action.

"Does anyone know how to find a major great MOLD lawyer in CA that can help our family?" Tori wrote on her Instagram Stories May 17. "Our troubles are next level with our mold problem and the house that's been slowly killing us for 3 years."

She explained that her and Dean's five kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — have been sick for a long time and haven't been able to get better due to the mold.

"My kids and I are so sick and can't get well and our family needs help." she continued. "Overwhelmed. We do need to start with an amazing lawyer who can guide us through this."

Tori's latest post on her family's mold situation comes after she wrote on Instagram May 10 that Beau and Finn had to seek medical attention after experiencing a "continual spiral of sickness for months."

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," the 50-year-old wrote alongside a snapshot of herself wearing a protective face mask as her kids waited to see a doctor. "Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on."

She added that she struggled to find the cause of their illnesses until the mold was discovered.

"The pieces all started to fall into place," Tori recalled. "You just keep getting sick, one infection after another."