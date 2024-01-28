Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift share on-field kiss after Chiefs beat Ravens

Kansas City beat Baltimore 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

By Sanjesh Singh

Swift
Getty

The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years...and this time they're bringing Taylor Swift.

No. 3-seeded Kansas City on Sunday won 17-10 at the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens to become AFC champions.

A significant key to Kansas City's victory was veteran tight end Travis Kelce, who consistently gave Patrick Mahomes an outlet to slice Baltimore's elite defense.

After the game, Kelce and Swift, who are in a relationship, shared an on-field kiss to celebrate the moment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kelce caught 11 passes on 11 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown, proving a nightmare mismatch in arguably his best game of the season.

The 34-year-old also broke Jerry Rice's record for all-time playoff receptions.

Entertainment News

celebrity babies 41 mins ago

Watch pregnant Sofia Richie's reaction to finding out sex of her baby

SNL 3 hours ago

Dakota Johnson hilariously addresses the Stanley cup craze on ‘SNL' in ‘Big Dumb Cups' sketch

Swift reportedly is planning on attending Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas despite having a concert in Japan the night before.

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us