U.K. Government Accidentally Publishes Addresses of More Than 1,000 Celebrities

The government of the United Kingdom apologized Saturday after it published a list of 1,000 celebrities and notables that included some personal information, such as addresses, NBC News reported.

The New Year Honours 2020 list, which recognizes societal achievements and contributions by bestowing more than 1,000 honorees with terms of achievement, including knighthood for some.

The 2020 list of recipients, unveiled Thursday, included Sir Elton John (Companion of Honour), Olivia Newton-John (damehood) and director Sam Mendes (knighthood).

"The information was removed as soon as possible," the Cabinet Office said in a statement. "We apologise to all those affected and are looking into how this happened."

