Usher to perform 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The 44-year-old star will headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas this February

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

The biggest football game of the year will take place at Allegiant Stadium for the first time ever with the Halftime Show being presented by Apple Music.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement to Billboard. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.

Over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show live in 2022, which featured a lineup of trailblazing musicians, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and marked the first time these five multi-award-winning artists performed together on stage. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was awarded three Creative Emmy awards.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.

