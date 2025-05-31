Valerie Mahaffey, known for playing Eve in the '90s TV series "Northern Exposure," has died. She was 71.

The Emmy-winning actor died after a battle with cancer, her publicist confirmed in a statement.

In addition to starring in "Northern Exposure," Mahaffey is known for playing Bitsy in Adam Sandler's film "Jack and Jill" and Annie in 2003's "Seabiscuit." She also made notable appearances in shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Desperate Housewives."

Mahaffey was born in Indonesia in 1953. She went on to live in Nigeria, England, Canada and Texas. She is survived by husband Joseph Kell and her daughter, Alice Richards.

“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses," Kell said in a statement to TODAY.com. "She will be missed."

Mahaffey began acting in the ‘70s when she booked the role of Catherine Howard in the Broadway musical “Rex.” While in New York City, she also took the stage for productions including “Dracula” and “Fearless Frank.” In 1977, she secured a small screen role in the TV movie “Tell Me My Name” before she played Ashley Bennett in the soap opera “The Doctors.”

That role earned Mahaffey her a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1980. She took home her first Emmy in 1992, winning outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her work in "Northern Exposure."

On X, fans mourned her death and celebrated her past performances.

"Very tragic. So sad. Amazing fun actress. Watch her in French Exit," one account said.

Another wrote, "O Valerie Mahaffey thank you for giving us good cinematic moments RIP."

