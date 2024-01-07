‘Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix sues Tom Sandoval over their house 10 months after cheating scandal

Ariana Madix is suing her ex and fellow "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval over their jointly owned home, 10 months after the couple split due to his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Madix is suing Sandoval and requesting "partition of real property by sale," which would force them to sell the Los Angeles home they've shared since 2019 and divide the proceeds.

The suit, which was filed in an L.A. County Superior Court on Jan. 5, states that "discord" exists between the co-owners, creating "a negative effect on the ownership of the property."

Madix specifically asks for the sale of the home rather than "division in kind," which would split up the property and make Madix and Sandoval owners of separate plots, according to the California Lawyers Association.

Madix's lawsuit argues a division in kind is "impracticable" as it is a single family residence and would "substantially diminish the value of each owner’s interest."

In addition to the forced sale of the home, Madix is requesting "equitable allocation of the proceeds of sale."

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Madix and Sandoval for comment.

Madix and Sandoval split after nearly 10 years together in March of 2023 after news of the infamous "Scandoval" affair broke. Sandoval and Leviss, who now goes by her birth name Rachel, had been having an affair for months, the fallout of which aired on Season 10 of the Bravo show.

When Madix appeared on TODAY in May, she revealed that she still lived with Sandoval but has "no interest in speaking with" her ex or Leviss ever again.

"I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own and start my new life," she said.

In December on "Watch What Happens Live," Madix said that during her stint on "Dancing with the Stars," she had been living in an Airbnb with her pets and "some of my things."

"I regularly go back and forth, and I'm working on the situation with the ownership of the house," she said. "I would love for that to be resolved quickly."

She went on to explain that since she and Sandoval equally own the home, "whatever happens with it has to be agreed upon between both owners, hence the issue."

"I want to sell it. He does not," she clarified.

When she does return to the home, if he's there, they do not speak at all, she said.

Both Sandoval and Madix will appear on Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules," which premieres Jan. 30.

Leviss shared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast in August that she will never return to reality TV.

