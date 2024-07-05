Vanessa Hudgens slams paparazzi over photos of her with newborn baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Vanessa Hudgens is sharing an update on her family after an unsettling experience.

Shortly after the "High School Musical" alum gave birth to her and husband Cole Tucker's first child, photos of Hudgens holding the newborn surfaced online.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time," she wrote on her Instagram Story July 4, "due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media."

"Despite all of that," the 35-year-old continued, "mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."

Confirmation of the bundle of joy's arrival came hours after Vanessa celebrated Cole turning 28.

"Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck," the actress wrote on Instagram July 3 alongside photos of the baseball player, "you make the world a brighter place just by being you."

The couple — who tied the knot in Mexico in December — first met in October 2020 while on a meditation group call led by Jay Shetty.

"I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before," Vanessa recalled in a December interview with Vogue. "So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram — and he sent a DM the next day."

Three years later, the athlete proposed to his leading lady in Paris.

"It’s the most romantic city in the world,” Hudgens continued. "[But,] I was very surprised. I dropped a hint that that would be the ideal place, but kind of forgot about it because I didn’t want to have any expectations on the trip. I just wanted to enjoy it for what it was, and he caught me completely off guard.”

