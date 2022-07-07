Veteran Actor James Caan, Star of ‘Godfather,' ‘Elf' Dies at 82

Veteran actor James Caan, known for his tough guy roles in movies including "The Godfather," died Wednesday at the age of 82.

Caan's family announced his passing on his Twitter account.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," according to a family statement posted to Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

Caan rose to Hollywood prominence for his role as Sonny Corleone in the 1972 classic "The Godfather."

During his long Hollywood career, which began in the 1960s, Caan was nominated for several prestigious awards, including four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

Archive Photos

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022