Victoria Beckham breaks silence on David Beckham's alleged affair

Originally appeared on E! Online

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are looking back at a difficult time in their marriage.

In his new Netflix docuseries "Beckham," the couple reflected on the media frenzy surrounding them in the early aughts when reports circulated that the soccer star cheated on the Spice Girls member after he transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

"There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with," David, who denied the allegations, remembered of the tabloid reports that spread in April 2004. "It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Victoria, speaking publicly about the rumors for the first time, revealed the toll the accusations took on their relationship.

"One hundred percent. It was the hardest period for us," the fashion designer, who wed the Inter Miami co-owner in 1999, explained. "Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: We were against each other if I'm being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad."

David joined Real Madrid in 2003 and played for the team until 2007. In the docuseries, the 48-year-old recalled how it was difficult to be in Spain while Victoria and their eldest sons Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham were in England. And the tabloid stories didn't make things any easier on either of them.

"I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was," Victoria — who also shares son Cruz Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham with David — noted, "and how it affected me."

David added, "Every time that we woke up, we felt, you know, there was something else. I think we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

In fact, Victoria admitted she resented her husband at the time for the media "circus" surrounding them.

"It was probably, if I'm being honest," she said, "the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

David and Victoria Beckham are looking back at how their love story first began.

But ultimately, they were able to weather this turbulent time.

"I don't know how we got through it in all honesty," David shared. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."

While the Beckhams have largely kept mum on the affair rumors over the years, David issued an emphatic denial back in 2004.

"During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life," he said at the time in a statement obtained by The Guardian. "What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this."

And after 24 years of marriage, the Beckhams are still going strong.

"I couldn't be more proud of you and ‘us,'" she wrote on Instagram Oct. 3. "I love you so much @DavidBeckham!! I can't wait for you all to see #BECKHAM, streaming on @Netflix from 4th October!"