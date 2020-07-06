Viola Davis, Leslie Odom Jr. and More Stars Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Nick Cordero.

On Sunday, Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed the Broadway star passed away after spending 95 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19 and other subsequent health issues. He was 41 and leaves behind a 1-year-old son, Elvis.

After her husband tested positive for coronavirus in March, Kloots began documenting Cordero's recovery on Instagram. Her heartfelt candor captivated hundreds of thousands as she shared both the brightest and darkest moments from her family's journey day after day.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Kloots announced in part on Instagram. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Following the news, celebrities expressed their condolences on social media and paid tribute to Cordero's legacy.

Zach Braff, a close family-friend of Cordero and Kloots, wrote on Instagram, "...I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn't care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life."

The actor's "Waitress" co-star Nicolette Robinson commented on Instagram, "Dear God, please watch over Amanda and Elvis and their family as they navigate through this immeasurable loss. My heart is broken for them and over the loss of my dear friend, Nick. Please help Amanda and her family feel lifted by the love surrounding them and please take care of that sweet sweet man, we will miss him terribly. Amen. Sending you all the love i can muster, Amanda, I'm so so sorry."

Viola Davis tweeted, "RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels....."

Sarah Michelle Gellar commented on Kloots' post, "We love you and are here for you. Today and every day," while Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote,"I am so so sorry for your loss. You have been a warrior these last few months. Truly an inspiration. Sending so much love your way."

Cordero, whose onstage credits included "Bullets Over Broadway," "Rock of Ages," "Waitress" and "A Bronx Tale," was showered with tributes from the Broadway and theatre community.

Ben Platt shared, "Sending you all the love in the world. He was one of a kind."

"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. commented, "So sorry for your loss. Such a good brother."

"West Side Story" actress Rachel Zegler tweeted, "Anyone who has ever met Nick knows the genuine soul he was, and that soul lives on in our hearts. I am so privileged to have met him-- to have received his advice. We were all so lucky to live on this planet with him. Until we meet again, Nick. Love to Amanda and Elvis."

Similarly, Frankie Grande said he'll always remember Cordero for showing him a "true appreciation of life no matter what was happening around him."

As the performer wrote on Instagram, "He was taken too soon. He deserved more time to be here with his family and more time to continue to share the gift of his life with the world. But I know he will live on in me, for I remain forever changed for having known him."

Donald Webber Jr. tweeted, "Nick Cordero was one of us. This is really hard to understand. Fly, my good man. Sending love to Amanda and Elvis with all that I've got today."

"Waitress" star Ben Thompson shared on Instagram, "You can rest now Nick. We will all take care of Amanda and Elvis for you. You put up one hell of a fight."

"You" actress Kathryn Gallagher shared a video of her and Cordero singing onstage, writing, "I love you Nick. gonna miss you forever. Can't wait to sing with you again."

Other celebrities that said they never knew Cordero personally but were touched by his story also spoke out on Sunday evening.

Jenna Dewan's partner, Steve Kazee, wrote on Instagram in part, "I never had the honor of meeting Nick Cordero. By all accounts that was a huge loss for me. Every person that I know who encountered this human was changed for the better and everyone that I knew that knew him I'm sure felt lucky to do so. I, like so many others, have followed @amandakloots stories every day hoping for a miracle... "Listen to me friends. This virus does not discriminate. It doesn't care about statistics. My heart is shattered tonight for this man and his family and I beg you all to take this seriously and protect yourself and others. Wear a mask. We can beat this. We just have to have a little compassion for our fellow humans and stop being so selfish. Rest In Peace Nick. I really hoped to meet you someday. Now I join the world in mourning you."

Holly Robinson Peete touched on a similar sentiment, tweeting, I've been following this story since the beginning (13 weeks). Watching Amanda rally so hard with positivity, music and love always with a smile on her face. This is just crushing."

Just days before his passing, Kloots appeared on "CBS This Morning," where she told Gayle King why she continued to remain so hopeful despite the many obstacles her husband faced.

"They told me four times he won't survive, saying he won't survive through the night. But he has. He has," Kloots said. "I believe, Gayle, that God is the only person that's going to decide when and if my husband goes. So I will never try to play that role. He's fighting, I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it and as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him.