Walt Disney World Announces Reopening Monday of Several Resorts, Campgrounds

If you’re planning a trip to the "happiest place on Earth" in the coming weeks, Walt Disney World is ready to open the doors to several of its resorts and campgrounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that select Deluxe Villa resorts and Fort Wilderness campgrounds, including ones located at Bay Lake Tower, the Kidani Village at Animal Kingdom and more, will reopen on Monday.

Employees will be putting "numerous health and safety measures into place" in guidance with protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney officials said.

All guests two years of age or older must wear a mask at all times except when they are swimming or eating, according to the park.

Disney World will open reservations for guests at resort hotels starting July 10, one day before the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks reopen. Both Epcot and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to reopen on July 15.

Select venues within Walt Disney World's shopping and dining area, Disney Springs, have been open since earlier in May, with similar precautions in place.