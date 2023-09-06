Warrant issued for Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker after he didn't show for ankle monitor fitting

A warrant was issued for the man accused of stalking actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore after he didn't show up for his GPS ankle monitor fitting, New York authorities told NBC News.

The Southampton Town Clerk's Office said on Wednesday that they've issued a bench warrant for Chad Michael Busto for failing to show up for the fitting on Tuesday.

His current whereabouts are unknown, according to the clerk's office. The Southampton Town Police did not comment. Representatives for Barrymore did not respond to a request for comment.

Busto, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24 after officers responded to a 911 call about a suspicious person who was “riding a bicycle up into private driveways” in the town of Sagaponack and telling people “he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence,” Southampton police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Busto was charged with stalking in the fourth degree, a class B misdemeanor. Busto was arraigned and released on Aug. 25.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.