Watch Candace Parker and Her Newborn Son Work Out in Adorable Videos

Candace Parker and Her Newborn Son Work Out in Adorable Videos

Could the WNBA star's little bundle of joy be a future athlete?

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Ned Dishman | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

It’s never early to start training.

WNBA star Candace Parker posted a pair of videos Tuesday featuring her and her son, Airr, whom she shares with wife Anna Petrakova, working out.

“March Madness was a little different this year.... #WorkingMomsBeLike #Goosey @petrarulove we should occasionally call him Airr I guess so he knows his actual name,” she captioned a pair of videos on Instagram.

In the first clip, she counts down while playfully encouraging Airr, whom they call Goose, to do squats as he moves around on a blanket in his blue onesie while whimpering.

“Hold it, Goose. I know it’s hard,” Parker says.

She then keeps the session going by lifting him up and down from a sitting position before helping him do sit-ups.

In the second video, Parker jogs around the room while pushing Airr in a stroller as he appears to sleep, as she encourages the person behind the camera to remain quiet. All the while, Parker does a few stretches and exercises of her own while wearing a shirt that reads "Goose Whisperer."

“Busy mom with fussy child,” we hear someone say off camera.

Parker, who plays for the Chicago Sky and has daughter Lailaa, 12, with former NBA player Shelden Williams, announced on Instagram in February that she and Petrakova had welcomed Airr, their first child together.

“Airr Larry Petrakov Parker 2-11-22,” Parker, 35, gushed in her caption. “We are in absolute love and utter appreciation that Goose chose us. Welcome to the fam SON.”

Candace Parker
