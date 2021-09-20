Watch Carrie and Big Share a Steamy Kiss in First ‘Sex and the City' Reboot Teaser

Couldn't help but wonder what Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big have been up to? The first teaser for the "Sex and the City" reboot might have the answer.

During the 2021 Emmy Awards, HBO Max aired a promo for its lineup, which included a glimpse at the new "SATC" spinoff series "And Just Like That...."

In a steamy sneak peek, fans can see Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Big (Chris Noth) dancing in the kitchen, wrapping their arms around each other and sharing a kiss.

Does this mean married life is going well for the famously on-again, off-again couple, or is there more to the story? Fans will just have to wait until the revival premieres on HBO Max this fall find out.

No announcement has been made on an exact premiere date yet, but we do know a few things about the revival. In addition to Parker and Noth, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be returning to play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York. Kim Cattrall, however, will not be reprising her role as Samantha Jones. According to HBO Max, the 10-episode series "will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Other familiar faces set to come back include Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) and Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt). There will also be some new stars joining the cast, including Sara Ramrez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

"And Just Like That..." wasn't the only HBO Max original series teased in the trailer. The streaming service also gave fans a brief look at new shows like "The Sex Lives of College Girls" and "Peacemaker" along with returning fan faves "Succession," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Euphoria" and "Insecure," as well as a peek at the new episodes of "Gossip Girl" and Warner Bros. movies hitting the platform.