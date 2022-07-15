Lizzo knows how to kick off the weekend vibes and get everyone feeling "Good as Hell"!

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist proved that Friday when she hit the TODAY plaza for the latest performance in our Citi Concert Series.

Lizzo has been on a meteoric rise to mega-fame over the past couple of years, but while it might seem fast to observers, she told TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb it’s actually been a long time coming.

“It’s takes 10 years to be an overnight success,” she explained. “Since I was 9 years old, I’ve been writing songs. I’ve been studying flute since I was 12. I’ve been in rap crews. I put up ‘Lizzo Bangerz’ in 2012, my first solo mixtape. So, I’ve been through it all. I’ve done it all.”

Devoted fans lined up early to get a glimpse of the multitalented music star and hear what she had to say and sing. But it was a big day for those Lizzo fans for another reason, too.

The 34-year-old dropped her fourth studio, "Special," on Friday.

"I’m so proud of this album," she told TODAY. "It was three years in the making. It’s literally a classic, no-skips album. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

"Special" features her most recent single, "About Damn Time," and that's just one track that made it onto her TODAY setlist.

Other new material, including " 2 Be Loved" and the album's title track, are on the five-song setlist, too, as are classic jams "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell."

And if that dose of fresh music from the Detroit-born artist leaves her devoted listeners craving more, they can go beyond streaming "Special" and see Lizzo in real life.

Lizzo, who's body of work has already been streamed more than seven billion times, plans to take the tunes on the road. Her 25-city tour kicks off in September.

