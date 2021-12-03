Watch Pink's Heart-to-Heart With Dying Fan Completing Bucket List

Diane Berberian, a veteran elite runner and Ironman triathlete, is facing her final days in hospice care because of a cancer diagnosis.

But while she's spent the last several months ticking off items on her bucket list, a big one remained: to talk with her favorite musician (and fellow Philadelphia native), Pink.

And the Grammy-winning musician made it happen

"I admire that she is a woman who seeks her truth; she's strong, she's bold and that's who Philly girls are," Berberian told NBC News.

The pair spoke over Zoom recently for a half-hour, and she posted a portion of that chat on Facebook Nov. 27 with the comment, "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS... OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!! Pink sang We Are the Champions. Will try to share later."

"You are a legend," Pink, who is recovering from hip surgery, told Berberian. "You know that, right? You are a legend."

Berberian has bone cancer that has spread to her liver; one year ago, she was told that she would live for another month. Taking that as another challenge, she forged ahead and has since had a day in Boston named for her, threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park and dropped the puck at a Philadelphia Flyers game. And on Nov. 21, she participated in the Philadelphia Marathon — with help from friends.

A big fan of Pink's, Berberian told the singer, "Most of my days start with the song of the day and it's a Pink song usually. When I race, it's always a Pink song."

Pink gave her back a little music, singing Queen's "We Are the Champions" during the call.

"You have a kind of bravery that I don't understand," Pink told Berberian. "You're bringing comfort to other people while you're walking. You're walking through this."

