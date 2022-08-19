citydance

Watch the ‘Boston Ballet: Citydance 30 Years of Movement' Documentary Saturday

The hour-long documentary premieres on NBC10 Boston Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.

The documentary "Boston Ballet: Citydance 30 Years of Movement" celebrates three decades of the Boston Ballet program that introduces third graders in Boston Public Schools to the world of dance.

The people who work with the students say it's not just about performing but about creating a lifelong curiosity and love for dance culture, too.

The documentary airs on NBC10 Boston Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., and will stream live on this page.

"Citydance is the best part of my day," participant Jackie Conners says.

Jhudwandel Hall adds, "It means a lot to me because we get to do all these different [types] of dance."

You can also watch the documentary on NECN, Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra. 

