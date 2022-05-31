Watch: Tom Hanks Is Unrecognizable as Geppetto in Disney's Live-Action ‘Pinocchio' Teaser

Tom Hanks' latest transformation is one you need to see -- and this is no lie.

On Tuesday, Disney released the official teaser trailer for this year's live-action film, "Pinocchio," which stars Hanks as hopeful woodcarver Geppetto.

In the almost two-minute long clip, the 65-year-old -- unrecognizable with gray hair, a gray mustache and small-framed glasses -- recites his wish upon a star aloud, bringing the optimistic puppet Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) to life.

Alongside Hanks and Ainsworth, also starring in the film (which is set for release this September) is a star-studded cast ensemble including Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco.

The latest live-action/computer-generated remake, based on the 1883 Italian children's book and 1940 Disney animated film, has been in development since 2015, per IndieWire -- and it's not the year's only flick about the wooden puppet come to life. Director Guillermo del Toro will helm an animated reboot of the classic set to debut at the end of the year.

