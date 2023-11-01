Halloween

What was Heidi Klum for Halloween this year? See her 2023 costume

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Heidi Klum shook her tail feathers Tuesday for her latest elaborate Halloween costume, dressing up as a peacock with several acrobats forming her tail feathers.

Klum capped her resplendent costume off by having her husband, Tom Kaulitz, accompany her dressed as her egg.

Heidi Klum at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in New York. Courtesy Getty Images.

Klum's party has been a staple of the spooky season for more than two decades, drawing a host of celebrities since its first iteration in 2000. The German-born supermodel typically undergoes hours of makeup, emerging in past years as Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit from “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and last year's giant rain worm.

Klum made her grand entrance on the carpet accompanied by Cirque du Soleil performers.

“A lot of planning goes into it,” she said. “First you have to have an idea. And the idea for me was to do something with many, many people.”

Klum called herself in costume “he” — proving the model did her research as male peacocks have elaborate tail feathers while the females have shorter, duller tails.

