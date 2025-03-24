White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood weighs in on teeth debate after bullying

Originally appeared on E! Online

Aimee Lou Wood can’t help but smile over White Lotus fans’ obsession with her teeth.

Amid the Mike White series’ third season, Aimee, who plays Chelsea opposite Walton Goggins’ Rick, explained why the fascination with her unique gap has felt so comforting after years of bullying.

“I can’t believe the impact my teeth are having,” Aimee joked during a March 22 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. “Because the Americans can’t believe—but they’re all being lovely.”

And while social media posts analyzing her bite have been coming up on her algorithm, the Sex Education alum doesn’t even mind.

“They dissect my teeth and say what’s wrong with it,” she explained. “But at the end go, ‘But we don’t think she should change a thing.’ Oh my God, it feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever.”

After the crowd laughed along with Aimee she added, “Now people are clapping in an audience ‘cause I’ve got these gnashers.”

The Manchester native emphasized that she is floored by the response simply because of the acceptance she feels, but in no way wants fans to try to mimic her smile. She noted, “I hope people don’t start filing their teeth so they have gaps.”

This is just the latest time the 31-year-old has shared insight into her unique grin, previously saying her embrace of the natural feature felt “rebellious” as a working actress.

“I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident,” Aimee told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published March 4. “All I ever do is take the piss off myself.”

However, the response to her White Lotus arc has encouraged her to take a bite out of Hollywood. As she put it, “I spent a lot of my life worrying about being weird and now I’m realizing it could be my superpower.”

