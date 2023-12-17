Whitney Cummings gives birth to her first baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

The next time Whitney Cummings takes the stage, she will do it as a mom.

The comedian has given birth to her first baby, a boy. The 41-year-old announced the news on Instagram Dec. 17, alongside a photo of herself holding her son, whose face is not shown.

"3-D printed a human," she joked. "Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Whitney star had incorporated pregnancy jokes into her standup sets over the past few months and also included them in her new OnlyFans TV comedy "Whitney Cummings: Mouthy." She also documented her pregnancy on Instagram, which is where she first announced her pregnancy in June. She shared the news alongside a sonogram and images of her playing catch with her dog, which showed her sporting a baby bump.

"In these pix I am with child," Cummings captioned her post. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December."

A week later, she revealed the sex of her baby in another Instagram post, although she later edited it to remove the reference.

Celeb Baby Bumps

In recent days, Cummings shared several baby bump pics, as she counted down the days until she became a mom.

"Okay hopefully this is the last time you'll see me prego. Tips for labor?" she asked on Instagram, adding jokingly, "Besides that I should stream it on OnlyFans?

And just one day before announcing her son's birth, the "Whitney" star shared a video of herself standing next to her horse, who nudges her baby bump. She joked, "My horse wants this baby out as much as yall do."

The pop icon cheered on her boyfriend Sunday afternoon as she watched his team the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots - and it was a family affair.